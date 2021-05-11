Gambia: Dawda Darboe Salvages Point for Gunjur Utd in 2nd Tier

10 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Budding Dawda Darboe alias Viper on Friday salvaged a point for Gunjur United against PSV Wellingara in the on-going 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Coastal Town boys came from 2-1 down to draw 2-2 with the Wellingara based-team in their week-eighteen fixture played at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field at Basori.

Budding striker Dawda Darboe alias Viper's second half strike salvaged a point for Gunjur United against PSV Wellingara.

The Coastal Town boys clasped 28 points in seventeen league fixtures with a game in hand against Young Africans, while PSV Wellingara is with 21 points after eighteen league outings.

Gunjur United will compete to win their upcoming league outings to keep their first division one league promotion aspirations.

