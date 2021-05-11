Gambia: Techworld Supports Communities With 1000 Bags of Rice

TECHWORLD Oil Company, a Gambian-owned company engaged in oil and gas business last Saturday donated 1000 bags of 50kg rice to various communities where their petrol stations are located.

Various Kabilos in Gunjur received 550 bags of rice while nine other communities where their petrol stations are located received 50 bags of rice each.

The handing over was done at the beneficiary community petrol stations.

The company which currently employs over 300 Gambians and non-Gambians has been operating in the country for over a decade with over fifteen operational service stations across the country.

Yankuba Darboe, Gunjur Masjid Imam expressed appreciation with the gesture which he said came at a time when people needed it.

He added that the gesture was not the first as the company has been really supportive to the community over the years.

Pa Masaw Jobe, Sinchu Alagie Village Development Committee (VDC) Chairman said they really appreciate the generosity which is timely.

Alieu Saine, Village Development Committee (VDC) Chairman for Old Yundum said: "this is a gesture we highly welcome and very much appreciate".

Sanyang village alkalo Ousman Saidy thanked the company for the generosity that he said was the second in a row since the establishment of the company at the community. He said Tech World also supported vulnerable families in the community with cash during the Ramadan.

TECHWORLD's passion is delivering standard quality services for Gambian citizens, thereby creating employment for the masses. The company aims to positively contribute to change the economic conditions of The Gambia.