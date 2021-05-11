Gambia: Unity Foundation Distributes Food, Medical Items

10 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay Bah

Unity Foundation, a non-profit Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) in The Gambia recently embarked on its annual outdoor Iftar tour by providing fast breaking prepared meals for pedestrians, passersby and wayfarers in Banjul, Kanifing Municipal Council, West Coast Region and the province.

The foundation, a renowned charity organisation in the country recently also celebrated its 7th year anniversary.

Mamulie Njie, president of the foundation said in addition to the Iftar, they also distributed sanitary equipment and verified medical items to communities in Central River Region.

"We have been organising charity initiatives for the past four years as well as supported hospitals, distributed food packages, built Masjids and borehole erection, among others" he added.

He further said that the foundation also conducts frequent mosque cleansing exercises.

The foundation consists of a strong structural base and sound membership with a much recommended group for those seeking moraland ethical guidance, social inclusion and spiritual up liftmen.

