Namibia: Police Chief to Decide On Latest BDF Confrontation

THE police in the Zambezi region are waiting for Namibian Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga to decide the next move after a confrontation between the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) and tourists along the Chobe River.

Zambezi police commander deputy commissioner Evans Simasiku on Monday said a report about the incident has been submitted to Ndeitunga's office.

"We made some consultations this morning [Monday] and interviewed the victims. We forwarded the report to the office of the inspector general for further directives," said Simasiku.

It is alleged that a BDF patrol unit pointed an AK-47 rifle at tourists and Namibians on a boat cruise along the Chobe River over the past weekend.

The Botswana armed unit allegedly brought in a mounted gun and ordered the tourists to vacate the area, saying it is Botswanan territory.

Two cruise boats, carrying 20 passengers and two crewmen, are said to have been ordered out of the waters claimed to be the territory of Botswana.

The incident has been condemned by the Namibian Lives Matter movement, which has accused president Hage Geingob of failing to decisively deal with confrontations along the border between the Zambezi region and Botswana. Incidents on the border have seen Namibians being shot and killed by the BDF.

The shootings have angered Namibians while Geingob and Botswana's president Mokgweetsi Masisi have called for calm while investigations are carried out.