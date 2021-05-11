Liberia: MFDP /LIMPAC Fulfills Promise

10 May 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-Provides six (6) Internships to graduates of UL 101st Convocation class

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning through its research and policy analysis unit, the Liberia Macroeconomic Policy Analysis Center (LIMPAC), has provided internship opportunities to six graduates and duxes of the University of Liberia Economic Department, with average cumulative GPA ranging from 3.00 to 3.58.

At the official program marking the welcoming ceremony of the six (6) interns, Mr. Del- Francis Wreh, Executive Director of LIMPAC speaking on behalf of the Minister of Finance and Development, Samuel D. Tweah, Jr. welcomed the interns and expressed how excited the Minister Tweah and the entire MFDP feel to have them start their profession sojourn within the MFDP at this critical time when Liberia needs more emerging professional in economics and policy analyses. Mr. Wreh expressed his confidence in the ability of interns to diligently and respectfully transform their knowledge into practical work while at LIMPAC and the MFDP. He also expressed his appreciation for three graduates from the UL Honor Scholars Program who are excellently working as payroll analysts at the Civil Servant Agency and challenge the new interns to emulate the hard work and diligence of their colleagues.

The LIMPAC Executive Director also elaborated that MFDP and LIMPAC engagement with the University of Liberia especially the Economics Department is purely academic and capacity building support for deserving students and graduates and as such the internship offer is consistent with the entity functions and responsibilities. This is also fulfilment of Pillar One (1) of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) which supports Human Capital Development under the Liberian Government, Mr. Wreh stressed.

For her part, Hon. Rebecca Y. Mcgill, Deputy Ministry of Administration, Ministry of Finance & Development Planning urged the interns to be humbled, if they wish to pursue greatness in their professional careers. She further admonished them to respect their authority as they should share respect for each other.

With the supervision of LIMPAC's senior technicians, the interns are to serve in various positions and assignment, ranging from data collection and analyses, policy analyses and research, and report writing for an initial period of 3-months ending June 2021 but for renewable to new contract and permanent employment based on the performance of the interns.

The Liberia Macroeconomic Policy Analysis Center (LIMPAC) is a research Think Tank within the Ministry of Finance & Development Planning. It is charged with the responsibility among other things to conduct research and build capacity across government. Its mission is to foster sustainable and transformative growth and development in Liberia by adequately supporting Public Policy design and its implementation through evidence-based research and analysis.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.