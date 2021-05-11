Liberia: AFL Military Police Present Preliminary Report On Rape Allegation

The Military Police Unit of the Armed Forces Liberia (AFL) has presented a preliminary report to the office of AFL Chief of Staff Maj/Gen. Prince C. Johnson, III, for further actions on the rape allegation brought against Lieutenant Colonel Nyankun E. Williams, one of AFL's senior officers.

The Ministry of Defense in Monrovia says in a release dated 10 May that the investigation however continues because the initial report reveals the absence of the complainant who is yet to arrive in the country from Temporary Duty of the Year (TDY) in Mali.

The Armed Forces of Liberia assures the general public that it remains a "Force for Good" in serving the people of Liberia, as it will continue to update the public on a timely basis. The AFL's High Command last month relieved Lieutenant Colonel Nyankun E. Williams of his post as Commandant of the Armed Forces Training Command (AFTC) on allegation of rape.

In a press release issued Thursday, 29 April by the Ministry of Defense, the authorities said the AFL High Command had forwarded Lieutenant Colonel Williams to the Military Police to face investigation.

The Military Police was due to conclude its investigation on 10 May 2021, and submit its findings to the AFL High Command for further actions.

On 26 April 2021, Sergeant Obento Roberts, presently serving the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions in Mali, formally complained against Lieutenant Colonel Nyankun E. Williams of allegedly having sexual intercourse with his (Roberts') 16 years old daughter.Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry said Sergeant Obento Roberts has been recalled from the peacekeeping mission to aid the Military Police in the investigation.

The AFL High Command assured the public that all recommendations emanating from the investigation will be fully executed. At the same time the AFL assured the public that it will not tolerate any act that has the propensity to undermine the integrity of the Armed Forces of Liberia.