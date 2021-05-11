Liberia: Thinkers Village Residents to Benefit 18 Bedroom Hospital

In an effort to buttress government's efforts in the health sector of Liberia, a Liberian based in the United States of America Ms. Patricia Verdier has begun the construction of an 18 - bedroom state of the art clinic in the Thinkers Village Community in Paynesville, Montserrado County.

Liberia is considered one of the low income countries in the world with poor healthcare services.

Addressing reporters over the weekend, the US - based Liberian said the construction project is valued at US$300,000, noting that the project started two years ago and it was her own way of helping the government by giving back to her country with the provision of quality and affordable healthcare services.

The clinic when completed, will cater to the health needs of Liberians most especially children, pregnant women, old folks and others in an effort to provide better and quality health care in the Thinkers Village Community and Montserrado County at large.

The vision of Ms. Verdier came as a result of several medical malpractices at several hospitals, clinics and other health centers across Liberia. She said these medical malpractices lead to death of others while some suffer from medical conditions for life.

Sharing a sad story that pushed her to get involved into constructing the facility, Ms. Verdier explained that it has been two years now since a lady gave birth to a boy at a public hospital in Monrovia and a nurse on duty allegedly tried to draw blood from the child.

She claimed that the nurse tied a glove on the leg of the child, forgot about the glove and it was left on the child's leg for a day or two, thereby preventing the child's blood from flowing through the leg.

According to her, when the mother noticed that her child's condition was changing and asked the nurse as to what was going on, nobody responded to the mother.

Ms. Verdier continued that later the baby and the mother were transferred to a referral hospital to get better treatment, but after several medical treatments, test and examinations, the baby's leg was amputated just from the nurse's alleged mistake.

Ms. Verdier said because of lack of money to hire a lawyer to seek justice for the child, no one gave the parents any answer as to why the child's leg was amputated. She said this has inspired her a lot to provide quality and better health services to her country, community and people.

"This is what prompted me to get involved in building this clinic which I think will help residents of this community and the country at large," she said.

"It's my community and the people that made me who I am today. I want to put lives first, save lives before money, this is my vision and passion for this work," Ms. Verdier explained.

Also Speaking with reporters at the project site, the project engineer Anthony L. Dogba called on Liberians most especially humanitarians at home and abroad to join Ms. Verdier to complete such a great initiative to provide better health care.-Edited by Winston W. Parley