South Africa: SA Records 1,129 New Covid-19 Cases, With 90 More Deaths

11 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 1 129 new COVID-19 cases, with 90 more deaths, the Department of Health said.

A total of 18 311 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 1 129 new cases, representing a 6.2% positivity rate.

Meanwhile, 90 more people succumbed to Coronavirus, bringing the tally to 54 825 to date.

Of the latest fatalities, 33 are from the North West, 19 from the Western Cape, 14 from the Eastern Cape, 13 from the Northern Cape, six from Mpumalanga and five from Gauteng.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, on Monday.

According to Mkhize, the recovery rate remains steady at 95% after 1 517 350 patients beat COVID-19, while South Africa is home to 25 549 active cases.

KwaZulu-Natal is still the hardest province with 5 484 people who are currently infected.

The province is followed by 4 715 active cases in Gauteng, 4 580 in Free State, 4 460 in the Northern Cape, 3 846 in the North West, 1 034 in the Western Cape, 866 in Mpumalanga, 340 in Limpopo and 224 in the Eastern Cape.

The Minister reported that the number of vaccinated healthcare workers still stands at 395 230.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 157 973 438 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, including 3 288 455 deaths, while 1 206 243,409 vaccine doses have been administered as of 10 May 2021.

