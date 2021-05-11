South Africa: Mchunu to Confer Certificates to Presiding Officers

11 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu, is expected to confer certificates of completion to about 200 presiding officers who have completed their training on the management of disciplinary cases in the public service.

Mchunu will be joined by Public Service Sector Education and Training Authority (PSETA) Board Chairperson Thulani Tshefuta at Friday's ceremony.

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA), in partnership with PSETA undertook a capacity-building program for over 200 presiding officers, comprising chairpersons and initiators of disciplinary hearings in the public service.

The purpose of the ceremony is to recognise officers who have completed their credited modules and are ready to be deployed to preside over disciplinary cases in various national and provincial departments across the country. This will help reduce prolonged and stagnant suspension cases in the public service.

In terms of the law, discipline management is a decentralised function and a prerogative of each national and provincial department, and the decentralised nature of the process may have presented challenges which are costly and take longer to resolve.

As a result, the DPSA, through the Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit (PA-EID-TAU), is monitoring and providing the necessary technical support to ensure that the finalisation of cases is accelerated and is within the prescribed period of 90 days.

