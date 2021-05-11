South Africa: The Best Medicine - It's a Win-Win As Clicks Buys Pick n Pay's Retail Pharmacies

10 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Gunnion

The health, beauty and pharmacy retailer will gain lucrative pharmacy licences through the deal, while Pick n Pay will continue to attract the same customers without having to foot the costs of running a dispensary.

In a deal that makes sense for both retailers, Clicks is buying Pick n Pay's retail pharmacy business as it accelerates the expansion of its network across the country. The transaction includes 25 in-store pharmacies which will be rebranded to Clicks.

The health, beauty and pharmacy chain said it would acquire the pharmacy licences and ethical drug stock from Pick n Pay, while all staff employed in the pharmacies would transfer from the supermarket group to Clicks.

In April, Clicks said it planned to speed up its store expansion with the opening of 40 new stores and 36 pharmacies this year - excluding those acquired from Pick n Pay. At the end of February it had 760 stores in total and 601 pharmacies. The acquisition takes its national presence to 632 pharmacies.

"Currently 50% of the country's population live within six kilometres of a Clicks pharmacy, and we aim to improve this over time as we get closer to customers," Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder said....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.