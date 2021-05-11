South Africa: Leave No Child Behind - Lessons Learnt So Far From Covid-19 On Future-Proofing Education

analysis

What will happen in schools and education globally if another pandemic strikes or if Covid-19 spirals out of control with more aggressive variants? The reality is that even though we have made gains during the pandemic our education system has not been future-proofed. However, we now have the best picture of what needs to be done to achieve this.

Leon Roets is Head of the Department of Physical Sciences at Redhill School in Sandton, and is completing his Master's in Educational Management and Leadership from the University of Johannesburg. He also teaches International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme Chemistry and Advanced Programme Physics. The views expressed here are his own.

Bill Gates, the World Health Organization (WHO), and epidemiologists globally warn that Covid-19 will not be the last pandemic that we will face. As before Covid-19, Gates has warned global leaders once more that they should not only be fighting the current pandemic, but should be preparing for the next.

One of the facets of society that was hardest hit by the pandemic and is still experiencing repercussions is education. In 2020, no country's educational system was left untouched, as has been reported by Alma Harris of the Swansea University School of...