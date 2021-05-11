Ghana: Victory Over King Faisal a Tough One - Samuel Boadu

11 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Accra Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways on Sunday evening when they beat relegation threatened King Faisal 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium in their week 23 match of the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu described the victory as a tough one.

It was a good reaction from the Dreams FC shocker a week before as two second half goals from Kwadwo Obeng Junior and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh buried Faisal at the bottom ranks of the league table.

The win takes the Phobians to the fourth position on the log ahead of Karela United on goal difference with Kotoko, Medeama and Olympics above them.

Speaking after the game, coach Boadu said it was a difficult win for his side because Faisal gave their all in a bid to get a point to boost their survival chances.

"It was not an easy game at all; King Faisal gave us a tough game. The 2-0 score line may look flattering on paper, but King Faisal is a very strong side to play."

"Their position on the league table is a huge surprise; they play very good football and on a good day can cause an upset with the tip sides.

"I'm really surprised King Faisal is battling relegation with such a performance. The game they play does not tally with their position on the league table."

On the victory, he noted, that he and his backroom staff had to psyche up the playing body.

"It was a game we were determined to win at all cost to keep us in the hunt for the title. The game at Dreams FC took a lot from the team but thank God we did what was important today and have emerged winners."

On the team's ambitions, he noted that "our focus is to win all our matches. We have finished with King Faisal; the focus is now on our next game against Bechem United and that is what we are looking at."

"In football there are little things that decide games; we are working on the team to get them at their very best. We are not yet there, it is a process and the fans should be patient with us, we would come well."

He revealed that they would be going into the Bechem United game with the mentality to pick points.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.