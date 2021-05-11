Ghana: Vehicle Rams Into Drinking Spot Killing 2

11 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Two people were killed when a private vehicle, driven by a learner, rammed into a drinking spot at Chirapatre, in the Asokwa Municipality of Ashanti.

The two, Mary Amoah, 70, and the other only known as Sampson, 51, were pronounced dead on arrival at the Kumasi South Hospital.

The deceased have been taken to the Pramso mortuary and a third person, however, escaped unhurt.

The driver, name withheld, said to be learning how to drive, lost control of the steering wheel of the Ford vehicle with registration number GT 8389 V, which ran into the drinking spot, knocking three persons, who were at the facility.

Asokwa Divisional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department, Superintendent George Amponsah confirmed the incident, saying the driver had been arrested, but declined to disclose the name.

The vehicle, he said, had also been impounded.

Some eyewitnesses called on authorities to check learners on the road.

Assembly Member for the Chirapatre Electoral area, Bismarck Osei Tutu, believed "the crash occurred because the driver was learning how to drive in the night."

