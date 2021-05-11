Ghana: Remove All Illegal Speed Humps Along Highways--Roads Minister Orders GHA

11 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lawrence Vomafa-Akpalu

Suhyen — The Minister of Roads and Highways, Akwesi Amoako-Atta, has directed the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) to demolish all illegal speed humps along the country's highways.

He also tasked the Regional Ministers to provide the necessary security for the implementation of the directive within two weeks.

Mr Amoako-Atta gave the directive when the team chanced upon an illegal speed rump at Suhyen-Jumapo near Oyoko in the Eastern Region that nearly caught the dispatch riders of the Ministers convoy off guard, during his tour of the area.

At the scene, saloon cars and other smaller vehicles could not climb over the rumps which were constructed with freshly dug-out sand and stones without warning signs which pose serious danger to motorists.

But the Minister, who would not entertain such lawlessness tasked the GHA to immediately demolish them as it pose great risk to motorists and other road users.

According to Mr Amoako-Atta, the country would not countenance such illegal acts as such must be removed immediately.

"These illegal rumps are potential death traps and sources of accidents and must be removed without further delay," he added.

He warned residents along the highways to notify the GHA on activities of high speeding drivers to enable the authority to provide them with appropriate rumps instead of taking the law into their own hands and construct unapproved rumps that eventually damage the roads.

The Minister warned of dire consequences for individuals and communities caught erecting such rumps as they would be surcharged to repair any damage done to such portions of the road.

Mr Amoako-Atta, stated that the ministry was ready to construct approved speed rumps for every community that needed it and charged the various assemblies to undertake a total audit of their needs along the country's highways for the necessary action to be taken.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong assured the Minister of taking immediate steps to have all such humps removed.

