Namibia: Three Suspects Arrested in Omafo Robbery

Chaos broke out on Friday afternoon at Omafo village in the Ohangwena region after thieves broke into a parked vehicle and got away with more than N$200 000 cash.

An employee of the Ehafo Group of Stores Alfred Haufiku (33) had the surprise of his life after he collected money from one of the group's stores, which he was to use at Oshakati.

Ohangwena police regional commander Elizabeth Sibolile confirmed the incident. She said Haufiku was coming from depositing some of the money at a bank in Oshikango when he stopped at his house in Omafo.

"He stopped by his house and had allegedly locked the vehicle, not realising that it was jammed. In fact, he didn't notice that he was being followed. When he returned to his vehicle, he noticed a man carrying a bag like his entering a smaller vehicle parked nearby," confirmed Sibolile.

Upon entering his vehicle, Haufiku noticed his bag was missing. He chased the smaller vehicle as it sped away.

"He pursued the vehicle and along the way he fired some shots, hitting the rear screen and also hitting the passenger on the rear left in the rib," added Sibolile.

Haufiku continued chasing the vehicle and fired more shots at its tyres, causing it to veer off the road and hit a tree.

The occupants of the fleeing vehicle ran off on foot, as community members, along with the police, pursued them.

Five suspects were involved in the robbery. Two of the suspects were later captured in the Ohangwena region while one was injured and was found at Okahao in the Omusati region, several kilometres from the scene of crime.

"How he got to Okahao, we don't know. But he was captured and is admitted to the Oshakati hospital. Two are still at large and about N$88 000. Haufiku's phone and one suspect' phones were recovered in the vehicle," reported Sibolile.