Tanzania: Music Firm Supports Dar Hospital

11 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

AFRICA'S largest music streaming and downloading service providers in Tanzania, Boomplay marked this year Mother's Day commemorations by donating medical supplies to Mwananyamala Hospital.

The company offered its hand by donating basic needs to support the hospital's efforts in implementing safe and reliable maternal health in the country.

The hospital, which is a major referral hospital in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, caters to an average of 900-1,400 expectant mothers monthly.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held at the hospital premises in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, Boomplay Tanzania General Manager, Natasha Stambuli said the donation is part of an on-going rollout of sustainable initiatives aimed at supporting the local communities.

"We are happy to serve our community especially on Mother's Day. We do understand the contribution and the hardship that mothers go through during motherhood in the community.

To celebrate them, we are happy to donate and hope to do more in the community in future," Stambuli said. Her sentiments were echoed by Mwananyamala Hospital Medical Officer in charge Zavery Benela, who lauded the company for its support, adding that it came at a crucial time when the world is grappling with a healthcare crisis.

"On behalf of the entire hospital, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Boomplay for the sentimental donation. We are certain that their contribution will go a long way in ensuring our maternal services remain uninterrupted, Zavery Benela said.

"I encourage other companies to emulate this noble gesture, to complement our efforts in ensuring that mothers and their newborns receive the utmost care and treatment," he stated.

The initiative is the beginning of many other community projects that Boomplay intends on launching in the near future. "As a company, we remain committed to playing our part in the society, with the aim of creating impact and leaving a mark in the lives of many," Stambuli concluded

Read the original article on Daily News.

