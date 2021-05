He will then meet members of the media to further spell out his plans but is buoyant that he can't wait to hit the ground running.

Broos was appointed Bafana Bafana coach last week and his first official assignment will be the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which starts in September.

South Africa is in Group G, together with Ghana, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia and kick-off their campaign with an away match against Zimbabwe in September.