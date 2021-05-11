Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Nears 125,000 Across Continent

Lucy Wanjiru/Nation Media Group
A Covid-19 vaccine dose.
11 May 2021
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — As of May 11, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 4,641,049 while over 13,443,942 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 124,745 and 4,158,698  people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -  1,597,724 - and 54,825  people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 513,922 ), Tunisia (321,837), Ethiopia ( 263,120 ), Egypt ( 238,560 ), Libya (180,226) and Nigeria (165,468).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

