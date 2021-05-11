Africa: South Africa's Ellis - We Will Not Underestimate Any Team

interview

CAF Best Women's coach in 2018 and 2019 and South Africa women coach Desiree Ellis spoke to CAFOnline.com just after the draw for the Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022 Qualifiers that took place on Monday in Cairo.

On the road to Women's AFCON, Banyana Banyana will face Mozambique in a southern duel, as the South African coach shared her prospects of a new participation in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Below are the excerpts

CAFOnline.com : What are your thoughts about the results of the draw?

Desiree Ellis : We are just excited to be back on the playing field again after being inactive for such a long time. Looking at our draw, we played Mozambique before, but we've always said that we will not underestimate any team.

We have two matches, and if you don't take teams seriously, you could end up losing. So, we will obviously do our best. We played against Mozambique in COSAFA Cup a couple of months ago. They improved and we will have to be better, and give our best to get a good result.

What will be your plan to win and qualify to the next round?

Mozambique are a very physical side and they also move the ball around quite well. I think we have to be in a super physical condition. We played them in COSAFA Cup 2020. It was a tough tournamentbut we'll make sure that we are in a better shape now. We respect them and will do everything to win as our target is to go to the World Cup once again. It starts here.

We need to plan it with a program of international friendly matches coming up, we know we can use that to prepare and then get the result that we want.

Are you already thinking about the FIFA Women World Cup in 2023 or you're just focusing on the Women AFCON for the moment?

When you play once in the World Cup, you will surely want to go back again. But this is just the first game, and we won't look too far. We need to get a positive result out in that game to go to the next round.