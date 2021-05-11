Nigeria: NPFL Resumes As Rangers Pip Enyimba, Akwa United Move Top of Log

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) resumed from the mid-season break and it was Akwa United that moved to the top of the table while Rangers claimed bragging rights after beating Enyimba in the Oriental derby.

Another talking point of the MatchDay 20 was Katsina United mauling of Wikki Tourists to move out of the relegation zone.

Akwa United climbed to the top of the NPFL log after edging Sunshine Stars 2-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo. The Promise Keepers took an early lead through Atshimene Charles in the 20th minute but the lead didn't last long as Sadiq Yusuf equalized for Sunshine Stars in what is his 8th goal of the season. However, Akwa United sealed all three points when Seth Mayi scored the winning goal in the 68th minute.

In Ozoro, Kano Pillars moved into 2nd spot on the log, level on points with new leaders Akwa United after earning a draw against relegation-threatened Warri Wolves.

Despite being reduced to 10 men after Cameroonian Ngweni Kadiang was sent off for a second bookable offence, it was Pillars who took the lead through Auwalu Ali in the 58th minute. Warri Wolves, however, rescued a point after Mark Daniels scored a penalty in the 86th minute.

Former leaders Kwara United slipped to 3rd on the table after a 2-1defeat to Nasarawa United at the Lafia City Stadium. Anas Yusuf and Silas Nwankwo scored the goals for Nasarawa while Wasiu Alalade got the consolation goal for Kwara United.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United maintained their push for the title after a routine 2-0 win over Dakkada FC at the Adokiye Amaesiamaka Stadium. Two first-half goals from Sunday Adetunji and Ghanaian Paul Acquah ensured the points for Rivers United who are now fourth on the log, two points off the top.

In Enugu, the stand out fixture of the weekend between Rangers and Enyimba lived up to its billing after a highly contested encounter in which the Flying Antelopes emerged 2-0 winners. Two second-half goals from Christian Nnaji in the 55th minute and Godpower Aniefiok (penalty) in the 3rd minute of stoppage time ensured the Rangers won the Oriental derby.

In Jos, Ibrahim Mustapha was the hero of the day as Plateau United defeated Abia Warriors 2-1 under heavy rain at the New Jos Stadium. Mustapha scored a goal in each half while Fatai Abdulahhi pulled one goal back for the Warriors.

In Gombe, Heartland FC of Owerri recorded the only away win of the weekend after a 1-0 win over Adamawa United. A late goal in the 80th minute by Maduforo Kingsley ensured that the Naze Millionaires earned all three points which moved them to 8th on the log.

Katsina United thrashed Wikki Tourists 5-1 to move out of the relegation zone. A brace from Joseph Atule and Rasheed Ahmed with a debut goal for new signing Samuel Nnoshiri ensured an emphatic victory for Katsina United over northern rivals, Wikki. Michael Stephen got the consolation for the Tourists.

Results

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 0-3 MFM FC

Rangers 2-0 Enyimba

Akwa Utd 2-1 Sunshine Stars

Rivers Utd 2-0 Dakkada

Nasarawa Utd 2-1 Kwara Utd

Katsina Utd 5-1 Wikki

Warri Wolves 1-1 Kano Pillars

Plateau Utd 2-1 Abia Warriors

Adamawa Utd 0-1 Heartland

Jigawa 2-1 Lobi Stars

NPFL.NG

Vanguard News Nigeria