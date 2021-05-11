Nigeria: Anthony Uzodimma Gains Promotion to Turkish Super Lig With Giresunspor

Nigerian midfielder, Anthony Uzodimma's dream of playing top flight football in Turkey has become a reality following the promotion of Girensuspor to the Super Lig.

Girensuspor gained automatic promotion to the Super Lig on Sunday following a 2-1 away win over. Tuzlaspor ensured the team emerge champions of the second division championship, otherwise called 1 Lig.

Giresunspor went nto the contest against. Tuzlaspor on the bank of an impressive 3-0 1. Lig win against Akhisar Belediyespor.

A strung of very good performances from the Giresunspor defensive players has seen their 'goals against' tally amounting to four from their last six matches in all.

Over that same period, the amount of goals that they have scored jumped to 10.

Despite having not won away from home in their last two matches on the road, Giresunspor did not allow their recent away record to blight their promotion chances as they dug deep to claim an gard-fought victory at Tuzlaspor.

Giresunspor manager, Hüseyin Kalpar, must be feeling fulfilled like his entire squad members as he guided the team to their first promotion in 44 years, banishing the ghost that has kept the club to the lower rung of Turkish football for over four score years.

Despite being constrained to choose a team with limited availability to face tuzlaspor, due to injuries to the pair of Serginho and Mamadou Diarra, the team were still able to pull the chestnut out of the fire and get the crucial three points even when Abdou Traoré was ineligible to play because he was on suspension due to disciplinary issues.

In the face of the challenges they had prior to the game at Tuzlaspor, the onus fell on the other players to get the job done.

Eren Tozlu scored the opening goal for Girensuspor after five minutes while Ibrahim Blade netted the winner on 20 minutes in between an equaliser for Tuzlasporr's Prince Segbefa after 15 minutes of relentless attacking football by both teams.

Despite valiant efforts to force a draw at the least against the visitors, the home team were unable to break down the organised backline of Giresunspor, whose players burst into scenes of jubilation at the sound of the referee's whistle to draw the curtains on the campaign for the favoured.team that has the talented Nigerian youngster.

Speaking on the team's promotion to the Super Lig, Anthony Uzodinma said, "there is nothing God cannot do. I'm grateful".