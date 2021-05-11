Liberia: Gate for Life Mission Launches Programs to Help Needy Liberians

11 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Siaway T. Miapue

Gbartala — The Gate for Life Mission, a non-governmental institution has officially launched its project in the country aimed at assisting disadvantaged and needy people in society.

At the launching ceremony recently in Gbartala, Bong County, the mission director of the organization, Harris Korboi said the organizations will build shelters and provide educational opportunities for the homeless, orphans and school going children.

"We are ready to build mission homes here - where we will be able to carter to orphans, destitute and less fortunate children in the country. We will work to create opportunities for every child to learn in the Country," Korboi said.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

