Liberia: Gate for Life Mission Launches Programs to Help Needy Liberians

Gbartala — The Gate for Life Mission, a non-governmental institution has officially launched its project in the country aimed at assisting disadvantaged and needy people in society.

At the launching ceremony recently in Gbartala, Bong County, the mission director of the organization, Harris Korboi said the organizations will build shelters and provide educational opportunities for the homeless, orphans and school going children.

"We are ready to build mission homes here - where we will be able to carter to orphans, destitute and less fortunate children in the country. We will work to create opportunities for every child to learn in the Country," Korboi said.