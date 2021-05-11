Tanzania: Shanta Mining Injects 22.5m/ - in Community Projects

SHANTA Gold Mining in Ikungi District, Singida region, has spent more than 22.5m/- on financing various social development activities in the area.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, where 183 chairs and 183 desks worth 11.52m/- were donated to Mang'onyi Shanta Secondary School in the village, Shanta Mining Singida project Manager, Mr Jiten Divecha said the support was one of his company's responsibilities in ensuring that communities surrounding them benefit from their presence.

"The main purpose of this programme is to improve the environment of various schools in Ikungi district and ensure that students join Form One and make them enjoy better learning environment," explained Mr Divecha

He added:"Recognizing the importance of having good infrastructure in our schools is to increase the effectiveness of education for our youth, therefore, the Shanta Mining has set aside over 10.98m/- for the renovation of five classrooms in this school."

Receiving the donation, Ikungi District Commissioner, Edward Mpogolo thanked the Company's management for its efforts to serve the surrounding communities and other residents in the district.

"I know at this particular time, you are constructing a gold refinery plant and this is the period when you are really busy, but still you have found time to donate desks and chairs to this school as well as renovating its five classrooms.

Thank you so much for caring. "Your efforts offer students more opportunity for quality education and teachers are motivated imparting knowledge in a well-equipped classroom," the DC said.

Elaborating, he emphasized on the importance of good relations between the gold mine management and the surrounding community members saying good relationship normally usher in real development and positive change to people in the respective area.