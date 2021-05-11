Tanzania: Simba Queens Laud Africarriers Backing

SIMBA Queens said they are delighted to receive Africarriers Limited's sponsorship; promising to use that support as a motivation to win the 2020/2021 Women League.

Simba Queens matron Fatema Dewji issued those remarks when receiving the bus from Africarriers Limited yesterday in Dar es Salaam.

"Although the sponsorship has come near to the end of the season, I am confident it will be the catalyst for our team to win the title once again this season and next season.

This sponsorship will be a catalyst for women's football in the country," said Dewji. In her remarks she promised Africarrier and all Simba fans that they will defend their title.

She also thanked MO assurance for paying the bus insurance as they have shown faith in them and that they will make them proud with the best representative in women's football.

The Africarrier Ltd Director, Mohamed Raza Pirbhal said he believes in the development of women and Simba Queens. They have as well promised Simba Queens to continue issuing their support.

"We have provided this bus to help with transport to your games but if you win the championship there is a special gift for you," said Mohamed Raza.

Simba Queens won the 2019/2020 season and are the current leaders after pocketing 48 points in 18 outings.

They have won 15 games and drew three. Behind Simba Queens are their traditional rivals Yanga Princess with 47 points in 18 outings; JKT Queen