Tanzania: Dar Lays Emphasis On Economic Diplomacy

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday received diplomatic credentials from five diplomats, as she stressed the need on fostering economic diplomacy.

Since coming into power in March, this year, President Samia has been active in making Tanzania more attached to other nations, as the country is pursuing benefits of economic diplomacy.

Yesterday, the Head of State received credentials from diplomatic representatives of Namibia, Ireland, Turkey, Italy and Mozambique at the State House in Dar es Salaam, once again vowing to strengthen foreign relations.

The diplomats who presented their credentials to the President were Lebbius Taneni Tobias (Namibia), Ms Mary O'Nell (Ireland), Dr Mehmet Güllüoglu (Turkey), Mr Marco Lombardi (Italy) and Mr Ricardo Ambrosia Sampio Mtumbuida (Mozambique).

The first to present his credentials to the President was Mr Tobias of Namibia who arrived at the State House at around 10am, followed by Ms O'Nell of Ireland and Turkey's diplomat Dr Güllüoglu.

The diplomats were welcomed with the national anthem at the State House grounds before they proceeded inside for signing the guest book and holding a conversation with the President During her talks with the ambassadors, Ms Samia welcomed them to Tanzania and assured them that the country was ready to cooperate with their respective nations in strengthening and increasing more relations, particularly in matters of economic and social wellbeing.

Ms Samia added that Tanzania has abundant investment opportunities in different sectors including agriculture, industries, tourism, livestock and fisheries.

She therefore asked the new ambassadors to convince investors in their countries to cooperate with Tanzanians in using those opportunities for the betterment between Tanzania and their countries.

She went on asking the ambassador to send her gratitude to their Presidents in the countries they represent, and guaranteed them that she was ready to cooperate at any time.

On their part, the new ambassadors thanked President Samia for receiving their credentials and her readiness to foster more relations and cooperation with their countries.

The ambassadors also promised the President that they would accord enough cooperation in enabling realization of her expectations, particularly economic relations.

Tanzania-Ireland diplomatic relations were established in 1979. In that year, a development cooperation office was opened in Dar es Salaam when Ireland launched its development programme.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The office was upgraded to an Embassy in 2006 when Ireland's first Ambassador to Tanzania was appointed.

Tanzania's bilateral relations with Turkey gained momentum with the visit of the former President of the Republic of Turkey, Abdullah Gül to in 2009 and the re-opening of the Turkish Embassy in Dar es Salaam in the same year.

On other hand, Mozambique and Tanzania have had cordial relations since Mozambique got its independence from Portugal. After independence, civil war broke out between the ruling party, Front for Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO) and Mozambique Resistance Movement (RENAMO), who were backed by Rhodesia and South Africa.

It is the same with Namibia as the two countries have historically enjoyed closer ties even before independence, Tanzania being one of the frontline states that supported the freedomfighting struggle.

Recently, Tanzania opened an embassy in Windhoek, Namibia as the two countries committed to foster bilateral relations in an endeavour to deepen economic ties.

Before the opening of the embassy, Namibia and Tanzania diplomatic services were available through Pretoria, South Africa.

During his visit to Namibia in 2019, the late President John Magufuli pledged before his Namibian counterpart that Tanzania will open the embassy in Windhoek to facilitate diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.