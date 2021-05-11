South Africa: Dunoon Land Occupiers Build Flood Barrier

10 May 2021
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Peter Luhanga

Last winter the Diep River burst its banks flooding homes

Having experienced winter flooding last year, residents illegally occupying privately owned vacant land along the Diep River near Dunoon, have built a flood control barrier using tyres filled with gravel.

The residents fled overcrowded living conditions and unaffordable rental prices in Dunoon township and occupied the private owned land in 2019.

A number of residents have moved to higher ground, erecting their shacks underneath Eskom pylons along the Sandown Road and Malibongwe Drive. But many residents think this is too dangerous. Some people have also occupied private land across the river near Parklands North. But about 800 families remain along the flood-prone river bank.

Viziyalo Madolo, chairperson of the areas community leaders, said residents came up with a plan to build a flood control barrier approximately ten metres from the river. About 20 families are participating. Since November 2020, they have been going around Cape Town collecting worn out tyres at illegal dumping hot spots in Killarney, Joe Slovo Park in Milnerton, Gugulethu, Vissershok and Morning Star. They buy building rubble - old bricks, tiles and other material - from construction sites for R70 to R120 a truck load.

"We are going to fight the water. Nothing is going to stop us. We have come far. We are not going anywhere," said Madolo.

Ward 104 Councillor Lubabalo Makeleni said, "A lot of people lost their belongings in last year's winter floods. It is a good thing they are doing. It will protect them from water. I encourage them."

In a press release on 29 April, Mayco Member for Human Settlements Councillor Malusi Booi said the City is expecting increased flooding, especially in newly occupied informal settlements in flood-prone areas.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.