Nigeria: 7% of Vehicles On Nigeria's Roads Uninsured - NIA

11 May 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rosemary Iwunze

The Nigerian Insurers Association , NIA, has said that only about three million vehicles out of 13 million on Nigerian roads are insured, indicating that about 77 percent are uninsured. NIA also lamented that the sector can generate over N50 billion premium income annually if all vehicles have genuine insurance.

Accordingly, the NIA said that it is collaborating with Lagos, Kaduna, Niger, Kogi and Ogun states governments on enforcement of motor insurance through their licensing offices. Chairman of NIA, Mr. Ganiyu Musa, said the industry is embittered about what it is losing to insurance racketeers and non-insurance of vehicles.

According to him, discussions are ongoing with the states to ensure that motorists get genuine insurance cover at the point of renewing their vehicle particulars at licensing offices, even as plans to extend to other states is in the offing.

Musa said: "We are also working closely with the state vehicle inspection service on enforcement of Third Party Motor Insurance in the states. "Out of the estimated 13million vehicles in Nigeria only about 2,939,767 Third Party Motor policies are in force as of April 2021," he noted.

Musa, who is also the Group Managing Director/CEO of Cornerstone Insurance Plc, disclosed that the Association is also partnering the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) and the police to give them access to the Nigerian Insurance Industry Portal (NIIP), such that when a vehicle is apprehended, they can ascertain if such vehicle carries fake or genuine insurance certificate.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

