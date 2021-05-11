Nigeria: Kano State Govt to Inaugurate Waste Recycling Project, Create 4,000 Jobs

11 May 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The Kano State Government says it has concluded arrangements to inaugurate its Integrated Waste Recycling project, to enhance sanitation and protect the environment.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Getso, stated this while inspecting waste evacuation equipment at Cape Gate Investment Ltd, a partner in the project, on Monday, in Kano.

Getso disclosed that the project was expected to be inaugurated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, this month.

According to him, the state government entered into a partnership with Cape Gate Investment Ltd to generate waste for recycling under a "Waste-to-Wealth" initiative.

The Commissioner said that the project was designed to generate waste and convert same into biogas, organic and inorganic fertilisers, while creating 4,000 jobs in the three main operational centres, at the Dorayi Composing, Kawo bio-gas, and Zaura recycling plants.

Getso, who expressed satisfaction with the quality of equipment deployed by the company, stated that the state government would integrate both the equipment and personnel of the Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB) into the project.

"The state government's equity in the project will boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the state.

"It will also create over 4,000 job opportunities to the people of the state under the partnership," he said.

The commissioner also said that the ministry would soon commence desilting, draining, and waste clearance exercise, to control flooding in the state.

Also commenting, Mr Bello Yakasai, the Group Operating Officer of the company, said the company had deployed 30 trucks, 32 compactors, 36 mini trucks, experts and other equipment to the state.

Yakasai said the company had similarly established two central sewages, for the collection of industrial waste and treatment of solid and liquid wastes, as part of its proactive measures to ensure successful implementation of the project.

