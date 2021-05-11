Tanzania: Wine Festival Set to Promote Grapes Farming, Boost Business

IN a bid to boost and promote wine industry in the country, the famous Dodoma Wine Festival is set to take place in October this year.

Speaking during the launching preparation of Dodoma Wine Festival that went along with sensational wine tasting and food pairing, the chairman of preparation committee, Ms Antwite Makweta said the festival expects to host more than 50,000 participants, and more than local 30 wineries.

"When we started in 2018, we had only 10,000 participants, in 2019 the number increased to 25,000. So we hope that this year's turn out will be much bigger." Ms Makweta said.

Ms Makweta added that the festival is tailored to push forward the winery industry rather than celebration.

She added that the event is also planned to provide training to stakeholders. "During the event, people will have a chance to test various brands of wine, we will have a food pairing class; wine consumers must be understood which wine fits which food," she added

Dodoma wine festival is two-day exhibition that gets together grapes' farmers, winemakers, and wine consumer, wine's grass makers and other stakeholders for wine tasting and touring vineyard across the wine-making heritage region of Dodoma.

She tipped that during the display, the participants and visitors would have opportunities to learn about the history of winery in Dodoma, types of grapes, and farming procedures.

"Our aim is to bring together all stakeholders in the wine business to give them a chance to sensory evaluates our unique Tanzanian wine brands, which is more than 60 brands." She said.

Ms Makweta said apart from winery products demonstration, the festival will be decorated with various entertainment from local artists.