Nigeria: Atule On Cloud Nine After Sparkling Performance for Katsina United

Katsina United bullish attacking winger, Joseph Atule is presently on cloud nine following his sparking performance in the 5-1 thrashing of Wikki Tourists on Sunday at the Mhammadu Dikko stadium.

The 'Chanji boys' who are faced with relegation surprised many football pundits with a commanding performance against the 'Bauchi Elephants' in their opening match of the 2021 NPFL second round and Atule was clearly the Man of the Match.

Putting behind him his failed bid to leave Katsina United for home club, Lobi Stars of Makurdi, Atule opened the scoring for Katsina United when he rebounded from the spot in the 17th minute.

He then assisted three goals as the coach Azeez Mohammed tutored side cruised to victory over Wikki Tourists to ease their relegation concerns.

In a chat with Daily Trust yesterday, the former Kebbi United pacy winger said he was happy with his contributions in the convincing victory over Wikki Tourists.

Atule who has five goals and seven assists so far also said despite conceding five goals, the Wikki Tourists gave Katsina United a tough time.

"I am happy and proud of our performance against Wikki Tourists. It is even more satisfying because of the goal and three assists that I contributed in the massive win.

"Although we won with five goals, that is not to say it was a stroll in the park. We had to fight to subdue our opponents.

"They have tested players who came to fight for the maximum points but when we kept scoring, they became frustrated," he said.

Atule, therefore, said Katsina United have since put behind them the victory over Wikki Tourists as they look forward to the battles ahead in the relegation fight.