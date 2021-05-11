Nigeria: Covid-19 - 96,559 Vaccinated in FCT

11 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

A total of 96,559 persons have been vaccinated in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise, with no deaths recorded since the exercise commenced on March 15, 2021.

Dr Ndaeyo Iwot, the acting Executive Secretary of the FCT Primary Health Care Board (FCTPHCB), made the disclosure during a one-day media orientation workshop on COVID-19 vaccination in the FCT.Dr Iwot said the figure represented the doses given out of the total of 248,400 received so far.

Mrs Salome Tor, Programme Officer, Immunisation Services in the FCT, said all government hospitals, as well as selected Primary Health Care (PHC) centres in high density areas and temporarily fixed posts were available for residents to receive the vaccine which was free.

She said there was initial hesitancy in accepting the vaccine, but that sensitisation of the public had helped in resolving it, adding that the vaccine was for people 18 years and above.

