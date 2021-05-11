Nigeria: Police Rescue 13-Year-Old From Kidnappers

Police say the suspects were arrested following a missing person report filed by the father of the victim.

The police in Ogun State say they have rescued a 13-year-old from a kidnappers' den and arrested four members of the syndicate for allegedly kidnapping the teenager and demanding a N500, 000 ransom from her father.

The incident happened last week Thursday in the Onipanu area of Ado-Odo Ota local government area.

The <a target="_blank" href="https://www.facebook.com/NigeriaPoliceForceOgunStateCommand/">Ogun police</a> spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects were arrested following a missing person report filed by the father of the victim.

The 13-year-old victim was also rescued from a room owned by one of the suspects.

"A complaint (was) lodged at Onipanu divisional headquarters, by one Adejunwon Odunowo, who reported that, her (his) 13yrs old daughter, Susan Odunowo, was sent on an errand by her mother at about 6:30 p.m. of 6th of May 2021, but didn't return home.

"He stated further that, he later received an anonymous phone call, demanding for the sum of #500,000 as ransom, if he ever wants to see his daughter again," the police said.

Mr Oyeyemi said following the report, the DPO of the division, Bamidele Job, detailed his detectives to embark on intelligence and technical based investigation, in order to unravel those behind the devilish act.

"On the 8th of May 2021, the detectives successfully traced one of the suspects to Cele area of Ota, where he was arrested. His arrest led to the apprehension of two other members of the gang at a factory in Ota. It was then discovered that the victim was being kept in a room, owned by Adekunle Basit. Detectives swiftly moved in there, and rescued the victim unhurt," the police spokesperson said.

Four members of a kidnap syndicate, including the leader of the gang, were arrested.

The suspects are John Nelson, 21; Adeleke Ayotunde, 29; Adekunle Basit 20 and the leader of the gang, Abey Fagbemi 20.

Mr Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the victim of the kidnap has since been reunited with her family.

Speaking on the incident, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo, commended the quick response of the police officers to the incident.

The police boss directed an immediate transfer of the suspects to the anti-kidnapping section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department, for discreet investigation and prosecution.

He also appealed to members of the public, to adhere strictly to various security advice given by the command, in order not to fall victim of kidnap syndicates.