Namibia: 'I'm Destined for Greatness'

Jeremiaj Nakathila believes he is "an African warrior" en route to greatness.

He is two fights from claiming the WBO junior lightweight throne. His first barrier is American darling Shakur Stevenson (15-0, 8KOs) whom he faces for the interim strap on 12 June in Las Vegas, where Nakathila (21-1, 17KOs) will look to end a trend of high profile shortcomings by Namibian pugilists.

Nakathila's camp vowed that 'Lowkey' will not to become another statistic like his compatriots who all came unstuck in the citadel of world boxing, the United States of America.

"America is going to be shocked. They think it's going to be a walkover. We're going to Vegas to simply knock him out. It is important not to leave it in the judges hands," said MTC spokesperson Tim Ekandjo who drummed up the WBO Global champion.

He said several of Nakathila's compatriots were unlucky to lose to home town decisions despite their gallant efforts.

"For example, The Hitman [former WBA lightweight champion Paulus Moses] won his fight against [Ray] Beltran but the judges sided with the home fighter. Lowkey is going there to make absolutely sure there's no doubt about the result," Ekandjo said.

The 31-year-old Nakathila said he is in prime condition, possibly the best shape of his career.

"I'm excited. I've been looking forward to this type of fight. It's every boxer's dream to reach that level," he said.

"It's not easy to secure a fight like this, so when you get it, you must grab the opportunity.

We're serious about this fight. Physically and mentally I'm up for it," Nakathila continued.

"I'm destined for greatness. He's never faced anyone like me. He's going to meet an African warrior. I'm going to shine."

MTC Sunshine Production promoter and trainer Nestor Tobias is confident that Nakathila will not be overawed by the occasion.

They have been in camp for close to six months, with the likes of South African southpaw Jeff Magagane among Nakathila's sparring partners.

"He deserves to get this chance. He has been patient and working hard. He's been in the top five for a long time and didn't get a chance for a world title," Tobias said.

"We are not undermining Stevenson, I hope he is not undermining us. People ask how will we beat this guy. We've got a plan."

His undefeated rival is confident he will see off his latest challenge. Stevenson (21) is reportedly looking past Nakathila towards a bigger fight.

Both Stevenson and Nakathila have their sights on WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring next.

Herring is coming off a huge win of his own against former two-division champion Carl Frampton.

Stevenson then wants Mexican Emanuel Navarrete, who holds the WBO featherweight title which belonged to Stevenson in 2019.

The former WBO featherweight champion recently sparred with WBO welterweight title holder Terence Crawford, who infamously knocked out Nakathila's ex-stable mate Julius Indongo in a unification contest three years ago.