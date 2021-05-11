Namibia: Endjala Wins Wanderers Closed Title

Max Endjala won the Myocell Wanderers Closed title on Saturday when he beat Sven Gruttemeyer in straight sets in the final.

The top-seeded Endjala gradually wore Gruttemeyer down with his superior fitness and superb retrieving abilities to win the match 11-5, 11-5, 11-7.

Afterwards he said it was not a very challenging match.

"I must say the game was not too challenging, because I realised my opponent was actually not fit enough for me. So I just tried to keep the ball going and eventually I realised he was starting to get tired and that's when he started making a lot of mistakes," he said.

Endjala added that he was well prepared for the tournament.

"I trained three or four times a week and then I also came to do drills with some of my juniors and my partners that I normally train with, but the aim was actually just to focus on my fitness."

With the national championships coming up in Swakopmund next month Endjala said he expected tougher competition when some of Namibia's top players like Kyle Kriel will also be in action.

"The national championships will be very interesting, because I heard that some of Namibia's top players will take part and I'm looking forward to have some fun there. We'll see what's going to happen, but I'll have to fight for it if I want to win," he said.

In the semifinals, Endjala beat Christof Knoetze 11-7, 11-4, 11-6, while Gruttemeyer beat Stockley van Horsten 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 15-13.

In the Women's Division the top-seeded Marion Berry won the title after beating the sixth seed Leane Laker 11-6, 11-5, 11-3 in the final.

In the semifinals, Berry beat the third-seeded Berns de Roubaix 11-9, 7-11, 11-4, 11-9, while Laker beat the second-seeded Kotie Karsten 11-7, 11-8, 5-11, 11-4.

Schalk Burger won the Men's C Division after beating Jaco Schoombee in a hard fought final that went to five sets, with Burger prevailing 11-9, 6-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-8.

In the semifinals, Burger beat Clinton Mcelhone who retired due to an injury, while Schoombee beat Janre Olivier 11-7, 11-9, 11-13, 11-9.

Ricardo Abrantes won the Men's B Division after beating Michael Truter 11-4, 11-7, 11-6 in the final.

Franco Lambert won the award for the top junior boy, while Dene van Zyl won the women's club champion award.