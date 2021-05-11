Nigeria: Southern Governors Meet in Delta Over Rising Insecurity

Against the backdrop of the incessant attacks on security personnel and formations in the South-South and South-East regions, members of the Southern Governors Forum have started arriving Asaba, the Delta State capital ahead of the Forum's summit slated for this Tuesday at the Government House.

The road leading to the venue of the gathering has been barricaded while security at the area has also been beefed up.

Combat-ready security operatives were seen at strategic locations in Asaba apparently to forestall any unforeseen occurrence.

A communique is expected at the end of the one-day summit of the governors.