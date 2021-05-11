Egypt: Al Azhar Grand Imam Denounces World Silence At Israeli Crimes Against Palestinians

11 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Grand Imam of Al Azhar Sheikh Ahmed el Tayyeb denounced on Monday continued attacks by Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians in Al Quds and at Al Aqsa Mosque and the international silence at these crimes.

"The world remains disgracefully silent towards the callous Zionist terrorism and the violations committed against Al Aqsa Mosque and our brothers in Palestine," Sheikh Tayyeb tweeted on social media.

"Palestine will forever remain steadfast, and its people will continue their struggle to defend their land, honor and the Al Aqsa Mosque, the first Qibla and third holiest site in Islam. I humbly salute these oppressed people. O Allah the Most Merciful, grant the oppressed people of Palestine victory and envelop them with your protection and care," he added.

Earlier, Al Azhar strongly condemned flagrant Israeli violations against residents of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem following demonstrations organized by Palestinians to protest Israeli occupation authorities' forced evacuation attempts.

Many Palestinians were wounded in the protests.

In a statement on Thursday, Al Azhar expressed full solidarity with residents of Sheikh Jarrah in their legitimate strife against colonial Israeli policies, urging the international community to condemn such barbaric acts, stand by Palestinians and end flagrant Israeli crimes.

Honest Palestinians will continue defending their cause, stressing that Israeli terrorism will not undermine Palestinians' steadfastness but on the contrary will make them more determined to defend their cause.

Palestine is Arab and will remain Arab, God Willing, and the Israeli occupation will end even if after a while, Al Azhar said.

Violence in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem erupted after an Israeli court ruled in favor of Jewish settlers against an appeal by Palestinian families regarding housing ownership.

Violence escalated on Friday when Israeli forces confronted Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque and took steps to disperse them using rubber bullets, water-cannoned armored vehicles, and stun grenades. At least 205 Palestinians and 17 Israeli officers were injured at Al Aqsa and around East Jerusalem, notably at Sheikh Jarrah.

