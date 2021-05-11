South Africa: SA Rivals Unite in Support of Palestine

Cape Town — SOUTH African political parties and civil society organisations have reiterated their support for Palestine amid the renewed violations by Israel.

A protest march is planned for this week in Cape Town in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Among other organisations organising the march are the ruling African National Congress (ANC), Muslim Judicial Council, Al Quds Foundation, National Coalition 4 Palestine, Good Party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), South African Communist Party (SACP), National Freedom Party (NFP), Al Jamaah, Kairos Southern Africa, Palestine Solidarity Campaign and #Africa4Palestine.

They are awaiting an outcome of the application submitted to the City of Cape Town notifying of the protest.

"The organisers are committed to adhering to all COVID-19 protocols," #Africa4Palestine stated.

Last Friday and Saturday nights, Israeli forces stormed the AlAqsa mosque attacking worshippers who were praying.

Hundreds of Palestinian civilians were injured, with several losing their eyes.

Israeli forces are accused of recently resorted to shooting directly in the face.

"One Palestinian youth had to have both his eyes removed. One Palestinian has also been killed," #Africa4Palestine added.

The weekend violence by Israeli forces against Palestinians comes on the back of the alleged forced removals currently underway in the Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Several families have reportedly lost their homes to Israeli vigilantes.

"The crime of the Palestinian - they are the wrong ethnicity," protest organisers stated.

Dating back to 1948, the Israel-Palestine crisis is among the world's longest-running conflicts.