Tunisia: World Rugby Women's Sevens Repechage - Tunisia in Pool B

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia will play in Pool B alongside Papua New Guinea, Kazaghstan and Jamaica, according to draws for the World Rugby Women's Sevens Repechage tournament, the last qualification phase for the Olympic Games due June 19-20, were carried out on Tuesday in Monaco.

Pool A includes Russia, Argentina, Mexico and Samoa, and Pool C France, Hong Kong, Colombia and Madagascar.

The top two winners of each pool as well as the best runners-up will be qualified for the second round through direct elimination.

The last round will be played in two direct elimination games and the winner will be qualified for the Olympic Games.