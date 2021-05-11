Kenya: 22 Trucks Suspected of Ferrying Unsafe Maize From Uganda Seized in Kapenguria

Twenty-two trucks that are said to have been ferrying 'unsafe' maize into Kenya from Uganda were on Tuesday evening seized in Kapenguria town in West Pokot County.

One driver was arrested while the rest escaped after a security team laid a racket at Kacheliba in Makutano town where the lorries coming Uganda load off maize. The impounded trucks were taken to Kapenguria police station.

On March 5, 2021, the Kenyan Government - through the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) - banned importation of maize from Uganda and Tanzania.

Police had a difficult time dealing with traders who claimed that the maize was from Pokot and not Uganda.

According to the West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello, unscrupulous businessmen tried to sneak in maize through non-gazetted border points.

He said surveillance has been heightened across all border points warning that those found contravening the government directive will be arrested and charged in court.

"We got information that bags of maize were being sneaked into the country through non-gazetted border points. We have impounded the trucks and we shall take the drivers to court tomorrow to face the law. Those engaging in maize importation are doing it illegally," he said.

Aflatoxin

According to Mr Apollo, the ban was introduced based on the findings of a survey conducted which found that maize from Uganda was unfit for human consumption as it had aflatoxin.

"We don't have border posts at Kacheliba to check imported goods. We have put in place measures and we shall ensure that nothing passes through the Asilong panya route. People importing goods should pass through the Suam custom duty point," he said.

Mr Apollo noted that the Kenya Bureau of Statistics (KEBS)will inspect the impounded maize.

Mr Apollo also issued warnings to government officers colluding with traders in Kacheliba.

However, maize traders in Kapenguria protested over the move by the security team to impound the maize they claimed was from West Pokot and not Uganda.

They said that it was wrong for the security team to seize their maize 170 kilometers away from the Uganda border.

Led by West Pokot maize traders' chairman Phillip Achekichek, the traders accused the government of economic sabotage.

The traders insisted that the maize was not from Uganda calling on the government to release the maize.

"They are frustrating us. This is uncalled for. Maize is grown in Siyoi, Sekerr, Sook and Trans-Nzoia and not imported from Uganda. We get revenue from selling maize but now we will have to close our businesses. Where will parents get money to pay for fees for their children once schools reopen? Mr Achekchek asked.

Human rights activist Kibet Abraham blamed the government for making traders incur huge losses and affecting many livelihoods.

"West Pokot County produces maize from Korokou, Chepareria, Kiwawa, Sekerr and Chepareria areas. You cannot come and impound maize 170 kilometres away from the Uganda border and claim it is from Uganda. Uganda has closed its border because of the coronavirus pandemic. We wonder how the maize passed through the border," he said.

He faulted cartels and millers for having a scheme to compel residents to buy maize flour from them said that corruption was killing the West Pokot economy.