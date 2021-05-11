Kenya: Nick Odhiambo Loses Instagram, Facebook Pages to Hackers

11 May 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Chad Kitundu

Radio Maisha radio presenter Nick Odhiambo has lost access to his Instagram and Facebook pages to hackers.

Odhiambo posted on Twitter that he had lost access to his two social media pages and that the hackers disabled both platforms and he was seeking help to retrieve them.

"My account has been hacked on instagram and disabled @iamnickodhiambo and Facebook page http://facebook.com/nickodhiambo9 how can I get it back? Someone kindly tell me," he shared.

My account has been hacked on instagram and disabled @iamnickodhiambo and Facebook page https://t.co/VbCypmxCH2 how can I get it back? Someone kindly tell me

- nick odhiambo (@iamnickodhiambo) May 9, 2021

The radio presenter is among numerous Kenyan celebrities who have recently been hacked on the social media platforms.

Other notable personalities include singer Nameless, whose Instagram account was hacked with more than 1.2 million followers.

Luckily for him, he was able to get it back.

"Guess who is back on IG! We are so happy over here, and grateful to all that assisted me get it back. Will fill you in on that later," wrote the Coming Home singer.

Media personality and comedian Dr. Ofweneke also lost his Facebook account to hackers and actress Catherine Kamau had her Facebook account hacked eight months ago.

Other celebrities whose accounts have been hacked in the past include Shaffie Weru, Wema Sepetu, and Zari Hassan.

