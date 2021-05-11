Nigeria: Party Deregistration - Mixed Reactions Trail Supreme Court Ruling

11 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

Following last Friday's Supreme Court ruling on the deregistration of political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and some of the deregistered parties have expressed different views.

In its judgment delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro, the apex court held that INEC acted within the law and in compliance with extant provisions of the Electoral Act and Section 225(a) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which empowered it to deregister any political party that failed to meet the statutory requirements of its registration.

IPAC's National Publicity Secretary, Ambassador Agbo Major, said in a statement that while they supported the apex court ruling, the affected political parties should work with the 18 registered parties for sustainable democracy in Nigeria.

"IPAC is particularly happy with the speed in determining and delivering judgement on this matter which obviously was a clog in the wheel of our preparation for the 2023 general elections," IPAC said.

National Chairman of the People for Democratic Change (PDC), Barrister Igwe Emeka Benjamin, however, said the affirmation of the deregistration of NUP by the Supreme Court has in no way sealed the fate of the 22 parties before the Supreme Court, or other parties at the various stages of litigation.

Also, the National Chairman, Young Democratic Party (YDP), Aye Georgina Dakpokpo, said, "In fact, the Court of Appeal ruling in our case, ACD & 21 Others V INEC, also affirmed the decision by INEC to deregister NUP, while stating that due process wasn't followed in our case."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.