Nigeria: Party Deregistration - Mixed Reactions Trail Supreme Court Ruling

Following last Friday's Supreme Court ruling on the deregistration of political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and some of the deregistered parties have expressed different views.

In its judgment delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro, the apex court held that INEC acted within the law and in compliance with extant provisions of the Electoral Act and Section 225(a) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which empowered it to deregister any political party that failed to meet the statutory requirements of its registration.

IPAC's National Publicity Secretary, Ambassador Agbo Major, said in a statement that while they supported the apex court ruling, the affected political parties should work with the 18 registered parties for sustainable democracy in Nigeria.

"IPAC is particularly happy with the speed in determining and delivering judgement on this matter which obviously was a clog in the wheel of our preparation for the 2023 general elections," IPAC said.

National Chairman of the People for Democratic Change (PDC), Barrister Igwe Emeka Benjamin, however, said the affirmation of the deregistration of NUP by the Supreme Court has in no way sealed the fate of the 22 parties before the Supreme Court, or other parties at the various stages of litigation.

Also, the National Chairman, Young Democratic Party (YDP), Aye Georgina Dakpokpo, said, "In fact, the Court of Appeal ruling in our case, ACD & 21 Others V INEC, also affirmed the decision by INEC to deregister NUP, while stating that due process wasn't followed in our case."