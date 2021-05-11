Africa: Cosafa Sides to Clash in the Qualifiers for 2022 Women's Afcon

A number of COSAFA sides have been drawn against one another in the qualifiers for the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations that will take place in Morocco.

That includes a tasty meeting between Malawi and Zambia that has the potential to be a thrilling tie, while 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup participants South Africa will take on Mozambique.

Botswana, who reached the last COSAFA Women's Championship final, have been drawn against Angola.

Other matches will see Namibia take on Tanzania and Zimbabwe meet Eswatini.

The winners of the two-legged ties will advance to a final round of qualifying, where there will be more COSAFA matches.

For example, the winner of Zimbabwe/Eswatini will face Angola/Botswana. The winner of South Africa's tie will meet either Algeria or Sudan, while there will also be a match-up between Malawi/Zambia and Tanzania/Namibia.

The finals tournament in Morocco also doubles as the African qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The top four teams will qualify for the global showpiece in Australia and New Zealand, and two more teams will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

The first round matches will be played between June 7-15, with the second round clashes scheduled for October 18-29.

FIRST ROUND

M1 - Uganda v Ethiopia

M2 - Kenya v South Sudan

M3 - Eritrea v Burundi

M4 - Djibouti v Rwanda

M5 - Malawi v Zambia

M6 - Tanzania v Namibia

M7 - Zimbabwe v Eswatini

M8 - Angola v Botswana

M9 - Mozambique v South Africa

M10 - Algeria v Sudan

M11 - Egypt v Tunisia

M12 - Equatorial Guinea v DR Congo

M13 - Sao Tome and Principe v Togo

M14 - Congo v Gabon

M15 - Central African Republic v Cameroon

M16 - Sierra Leone v Gambia

M17 - Liberia v Senegal

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

M18 - Mali v Guinea

M19 - Guinea Bissau v Mauritania

M20 - Burkina Faso v Benin

M21 - Nigeria v Ghana

M22 - Niger v Cote d'Ivoire

SECOND ROUND

Winner M1 v Winner M2

Winner M3 v Winner M4

Winner M5 v Winner M6

Winner M7 v Winner M8

Winner M9 v Winner M10

Winner M11 v Winner M12

Winner M13 v Winner M14

Winner M15 v Winner M16

Winner M17 v Winner M18

Winner M19 v Winner M20

Winner M21 v Winner M22