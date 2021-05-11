Africa: Cosafa Sides to Clash in the Qualifiers for 2022 Women's Afcon

A number of COSAFA sides have been drawn against one another in the qualifiers for the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations that will take place in Morocco.
That includes a tasty meeting between Malawi and Zambia that has the potential to be a thrilling tie, while 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup participants South Africa will take on Mozambique.
Botswana, who reached the last COSAFA Women's Championship final, have been drawn against Angola.
Other matches will see Namibia take on Tanzania and Zimbabwe meet Eswatini.
The winners of the two-legged ties will advance to a final round of qualifying, where there will be more COSAFA matches.
For example, the winner of Zimbabwe/Eswatini will face Angola/Botswana. The winner of South Africa's tie will meet either Algeria or Sudan, while there will also be a match-up between Malawi/Zambia and Tanzania/Namibia.
The finals tournament in Morocco also doubles as the African qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The top four teams will qualify for the global showpiece in Australia and New Zealand, and two more teams will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.
The first round matches will be played between June 7-15, with the second round clashes scheduled for October 18-29.
FIRST ROUND
M1 - Uganda v Ethiopia
M2 - Kenya v South Sudan
M3 - Eritrea v Burundi
M4 - Djibouti v Rwanda
M5 - Malawi v Zambia
M6 - Tanzania v Namibia
M7 - Zimbabwe v Eswatini
M8 - Angola v Botswana
M9 - Mozambique v South Africa
M10 - Algeria v Sudan
M11 - Egypt v Tunisia
M12 - Equatorial Guinea v DR Congo
M13 - Sao Tome and Principe v Togo
M14 - Congo v Gabon
M15 - Central African Republic v Cameroon
M16 - Sierra Leone v Gambia
M17 - Liberia v Senegal
M18 - Mali v Guinea
M19 - Guinea Bissau v Mauritania
M20 - Burkina Faso v Benin
M21 - Nigeria v Ghana
M22 - Niger v Cote d'Ivoire
SECOND ROUND
Winner M1 v Winner M2
Winner M3 v Winner M4
Winner M5 v Winner M6
Winner M7 v Winner M8
Winner M9 v Winner M10
Winner M11 v Winner M12
Winner M13 v Winner M14
Winner M15 v Winner M16
Winner M17 v Winner M18
Winner M19 v Winner M20
Winner M21 v Winner M22