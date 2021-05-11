Nigeria: Govt Sends Officials to Ghana Over Traders' Conflict

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that a Ministerial delegation be sent to Ghana to resolve the lingering conflict between Nigerian Traders and Ghanaian Authorities.

The delegation to be led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo and made up of relevant stakeholders, will also engage in further dialogue with Ghanaian authorities with a view to finding a lasting solution to the problem.

Speaking at a meeting held in Abuja on Monday, Adebayo disclosed that the delegation would undertake the visit between May 31 and June 1, 2021.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada; the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo; also included the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Ms Yewande Sadiku; Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri; and President of National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS), Dr Ken Ukaoha, who are also members of the delegation.