Nigeria: SEC Bans Unregistered CMOs From Operations May 31

11 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says it will stop operations of the Capital Market Operators (CMOs) yet to renew their registration on May 31.

The commission disclosed this in a circular signed by the management on Monday in Abuja.

The commission said that the CMOs yet to renew their registration at the expiration of late filing on May 31, would not be eligible to operate in the capital market.

Consequently, the commission said that late filing for renewal of registration would only be entertained from May 1 to May 31.

It said that the CMOs were required to have completed the renewal process on or before April 30.

The commission noted that names of the CMOs that had renewed their registration would be published on SEC's website and national dailies.

It added that the names of eligible CMOs would be communicated to the relevant Securities Exchanges and Trade Associations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SEC had in March issued a circular to the general public and the CMOs for the reintroduction of the periodic renewal of registration by operators.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.