Kenya: 37 Teachers Have Died From Covid-19 - TSC

11 May 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

A total of 37 teachers have died as a result of Covid-19, Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia has said.

Speaking on Monday during the release of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE) at Mitihani House, Ms Macharia said the 37 include 24 principals, 3 deputy principals and 10 teachers.

So far, she said, 151,494 teachers all over the country had received the first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

"The Ministry of Education has launched the Mwalimucare app to help teacher's access medical care. TSC is also set to launch a biometric system of teachers in all schools. The system will help collect fingerprint data for all teachers," said Ms Macharia.

In April 2021 President Uhuru Kenyatta directed that all teachers and school support staff to received the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, the decision to vaccinate all teachers will ensure schools are safe for learning amid the pandemic.

The directive by the President comes as schools reopened for the Third term on Monday for all classes, except Grade Four and Form One.

The Covid-19 pandemic was first recorded in the country in March 2020 resulting in the government issuing a raft of measures to help curb the spread of the disease.

Some of the measures included closure of all learning institutions before they were later reopened but with strict measures to tame Covid-19 infections.

