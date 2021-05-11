Kenya: School in Gilgil Mourns Two Teachers Killed in Road Crash

11 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Macharia Mwangi

Coulson Girls Secondary School in Gilgil, Nakuru County has been thrown into mourning after two teachers perished in a road crash on Friday night.

The two, Joseph Njeka and his wife Mercy Wangari, died alongside their five-year-old daughter after their saloon car collided head on with two other vehicles in Soysambu.

A senior teacher at the school described the couple as a pillar and an inspiration to others.

"They were liked by all the teachers, non-teachers and members of the support staff. The atmosphere is gloomy as everyone is trying to come to terms with the tragic news," said the teacher.

Counsel students

And as students report back today, the schools administration has made arrangements on how to break the sad news to them.

"We have counsellors who are tasked to handle the heart-breaking situation and offer the necessary psychological support," said the teacher.

Mr Njeka was the first tutor to be recruited by the Teachers Service Commission(TSC) in the school in 2012 while his wife was hired two years later.

"They both got married while teaching here. Ms Wangari was first employed by the board of governors before she was absorbed by TSC," said the teacher.

Their fried, George Kimani Pentagon, was also in grief, terming Mr Njeka as "a personal and dedicated friend".

"He was a very amiable person who had the interest of the school at heart. He will be missed by all," Mr Pentagon told the Nation.

Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander John Onditi said the Friday accident involved three vehicles.

He said investigations were still ongoing to establish what transpired prior to the grisly crash.

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved.

