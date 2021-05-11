Nigeria: Niger Senator Wants Electronic Voting Mandatory for 2023 Polls

11 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Mohammed Sani Musa, has advocated mandatory use of electronic voting during the 2023 general elections.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday in Abuja, Senator Musa said electronic voting would increase participation in elections as it would allow voters to vote from anywhere.

The lawmaker therefore urged the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) working on the amendments to the Electoral Act 2010, to include the mandatory use of electronic voting during elections, in their final report to the senate at plenary.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan had said that the National Assembly would pass the amendment to the Bill before the Summer Recess which is in June.

"Electronic voting will increase the level of participation because it will allow them to vote from anywhere.

"It will also eliminate violence because the majority of people who have access to the internet will prefer to vote in their homes or offices instead of going physically to the polling stations where armed thugs could cause havoc," he said.

