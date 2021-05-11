Nigeria: Again, Buhari Summons Security Chiefs, Others Over Security Challenges

11 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

This is the third meeting held by the president and service chiefs in about two weeks.

President Muhammadu Buhari has again summoned security chiefs for a crucial meeting, to address the security challenges in some parts of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president had on April 30 and May 4 met with the security chiefs and heads of the intelligence community as part of ongoing critical engagements to meant to provide solutions to security challenges in the country.

Those in attendance at Tuesday's meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

Others are the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi and the National Security Adviser to the President, Babagana Monguno, as well as the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff; Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff; Awwal Zubairu, and Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amoo, are also in attendance at the crucial meeting.

NAN reports that the Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama is also attending the security meeting for the first time.

