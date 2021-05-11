Namibia: Khorixas VTC Subcontractors Contracts Ended

Three subcontractors at Khorixas Vocational Training Centre (KVTC) had their contracts terminated last Friday due to underpaying their workers.

"The subcontractors knew they were underpaying people. We cannot continue employing people who break the law," Michael Bizabani, project manager for Adaptive Land Building Construction said on Saturday.

According to Bizabani, they held numerous meetings with the subcontractors in the past few months to discuss underpayment of workers but nothing changed, and their contracts were terminated.

"If workers are underpaid, we cannot continue working with such subcontractors," Bizabani said.

A few months ago, Adaptive Land Building Construction took over underpaid workers from the subcontractors.

"Adaptive have people at heart. We cannot let others be oppressed," Bizabani added.

One subcontractor who refused to be identified, said Adaptive Land Building Construction had not kept its promise to add 15% to the N$70 rate that was signed with subcontractors at the end of April.

"We wanted to go on strike before the end of April but Adaptive Land Building Construction told us not to go on strike as month end was close," the subcontractor claimed.

The subcontractors asked why their contracts were terminated after the workers' strike last week.

The subcontractor said the termination of the contracts will leave many people at Khorixas jobless.

Another subcontractor said they will barricade the gates of KVTC to block any person from outside Khorixas from entering the premises to do work.

Bizabani said that Adaptive Land Building Construction spent an extra N$10 000 from their pockets to pay the underpaid workers last month.

"Even if they (subcontractors) are given the 15% increment they will still underpay the workers. They forget they signed a contract with us. We wonder what they pay their workers," a concerned Bizabani said.

The Namibian was shown a contract by a sub contractor which stipulates that they (subcontractors) have to build up to roof height. "We were supposed to build until the roof. So why are the contracts terminated. Adaptive must pay us at least three or four months in advance as per the labour act," the sub contractor said.

However, Bizabani said that the company will not pay the subcontractors for extra months since the contract which was signed with subcontractors has a clause that clearly states that the contract can be terminated anytime.

Bizabani denied there was a strike last week, adding that they had ordered the subcontractor workers to stop work until the issues were resolved. "There was no strike as reported in the media. We ordered them not to work as issues such as underpayment needed to be dealt with."

Most bricklayers The Namibian spoke to said they were paid between N$400 and N$1 000.

Gideon /Huiseb, deputy mayor of Khorixas who was part of local councillors dealing with workers issues at KVTC said he was not aware of what is happening at the building site.