Namibia: Nam Authorities Mum Over N$43m On Faroe Islands

The Namibian government is yet to touch base with tax authorities on the Faroe Islands to repatriate the N$43 million the islands' authorities believe belongs to Namibia.

Last Friday Eyun Mørkøre, the chief executive officer of Taks (the Faroe Islands' tax authorities), in an interview on the islands' local TV station, said they have not been contacted by the Namibian or Icelandic governments.

The Faroe Islands' tax authorities recently filed a police report, stating they suspected that the Icelandic fishing giant Samherji falsely used the islands' international ship registry to evade paying income tax for about 14 of their employees who were working in Namibia in 2016.

It is suspected that the employees were registered as cargo vessel employees of Samherji's subsidiary on the Faroe Islands.

In the process, Samherji wrongfully received N$43 million in tax returns.

Samhejri has since repaid the money to islands' tax authorities.

The police are reportedly still deciding where charges should be pressed.

Mørkøre said they are not sure who the money belongs to, but could end up keeping the money if Namibia and Iceland do not contact them.

"It is easy enough to get in touch with the Icelandic authorities, but we have no prior experience with tax claims from countries as far away as Namibia. Perhaps the country in question is going after their tax claims through the fishermen in question, and if so, then a larger international investigation is perhaps what is called for, but that is very unlikely and unusual," he said.

Mørkøre said his department has completed internal discussions as the matter at hand is statute-barred, according to Faroese law, which states that the authorities do not investigate or correct taxes after three years.

"This matter is very unusual, and therefore we have not come to any conclusion on what to do. If we come to the conclusion that we want to correct the tax matters anyhow, the fishermen, who paid the taxes to us originally, will get a tax return, and then they have to pay their taxes to the relevant countries," he said.

Neither the Ministry of Finance nor the Anti-Corruption Commission responded to questions sent to them at the time of going to print.

The Namibian enquired whether they have had contact with the Faroe Islands' government, and whether Namibia can claim the money.